a-new-birds-of-prey-trailer-just-dropped-and-harley-quinn-isn’t-playing

A brand new trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) just dropped, revealing more details about the much anticipated Harely Quinn solo movie.

Margot Robbie is back in the former villain’s multicoloured shoes, and it looks like she’s having a whole lotta fun playing the Joker’s (ex) girlfriend.

The Suicide Squad spin-off sees Harley Quinn team up with vigilantes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to protect a young girl from Ewan McGregor’s sleek villain Black Mask. To make matters worse, Batman is missing from Gotham City so crime is running rampant.

If the first trailer already gave fans a glimpse of the mayhem in store for the ragtag bunch of female vigilantes, this one pretty much confirms it will be fantabulously bonkers.

The spin-off takes place after the events of David Ayer’s box office hit Suicide Squad, which is also getting a proper sequel/soft reboot directed by Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn.

It’s believed to be unconnected, however, to the upcoming standalone Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Birds of Prey will hit theatres on 7th February 2020