a-national-treasure-3-is-happening-and-disney-are-behind-it

Remember the National Treasure films?

Well it looks like they might be returning with a third installment meaning Disney has its hands on yet another huge project.

If you look closely at The Hollywood Reporter piece on Bad Boys 4, they save the best line until last: ‘[Chris] Bremner’s schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney.’

This is huge news.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who was the executive producer for the first National Treasure film in 2003 and worked on its sequel in 2007, has apparently been going on about a third film for years.

It looks like he’s finally got his wish, finding his screenwriter in Bremner, who recently did Bad Boys For Life and is working on Bad Boys 4.

So why does Bruckheimer want a third film so badly? Your guess is as good as ours, but we’re thinking it has something to do with money.

The first National Treasure film grossed $347 million (£267 million) and its sequel made $457 million (£352 million).

This just about sums up all the details there are for the third National Treasure film at this stage, since the script hasn’t yet been written.

But that doesn’t stop fans speculating as to what will happen and who will come back.

We feel like the film has to follow Nicolas Cage’s Ben Franklin Gates because who else would do?

If this is the case then we hope Riley Poole played by Justin Bartha and Dr. Abigail Chase played by Diane Kruger will also be back.

And what will happen?

Maybe the Declaration of Independence will be stolen once again?





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Luke Perry and Disney star Cameron Boyce honoured in Screen Actors Guild Awards In Memoriam tribute

MORE: Pink and Carey Hart are the coolest parents ever as they hop on rides in Disneyland with the kids





