a-million-little-things-season-2-finale-recap:-‘til-death-do-us-part

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS – “’til death do us part”- As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident on the season finale of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (10: 01-11: 00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Bettina Strauss) GRACE PARK, DAVID GIUNTOLI

Uh, what the what was that A Million Little Things season 2 finale?!

A Million Little Things has quickly become one of my favorite shows to watch. In the two seasons it’s had so far, there has been a little bit of everything. In fact, I’d like to call it ABC’s version of This Is Us. It’s emotional, heartfelt, dramatic, and has an incredible group of characters that everyone can relate to. Moreso, the journeys of each character is something that resonates with each and every one of us.

In the season 2 finale, Katherine and Eddie are all set to renew their vows. Eddie has asked Theo to be his best man, knocking Rome and Gary out of the competition. Sorry, not sorry guys! But in the middle of the celebrations, Rome and Regina get the call that Eve is in labor. And in true A Million Little Things fashion, the entire groups rushes to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Eve is having issues with pre-eclampsia so the delivery suddenly becomes high-risk and dangerous. So while we wait, there are other stories going on in the background. Gary seems pretty smitten with his bae, but after seeing them together, Maggie is reluctant to share her feelings.

She eventually corners Gary and shares everything she’s feeling. His reaction? GET OUTTA HERE! He’s not very happy with the fact that now that he’s happy, Maggie is coming to him and saying everything he’s been wanting to hear her say. It’s not what Maggie was expecting, but she did present him with the option of going with her to Oxford.

Darcy (Gary’s girl) can see how upset Maggie looks after the fact and she makes one thing very clear to Gary. She doesn’t have time to screw around or get involved in his ex drama so he needs to figure out what he wants, and then let her know.

I half expected A Million Little Things to end the season with Maggie and Gary together, but alas this did not happen. Instead, Maggie bid farewell to Delilah and left before anyone got a chance t say goodbye. Gary rushes to the airport, in what seems like a huge gesture, but it’s not what we think. Instead, he just wanted to apologize to Maggie for his behavior and to let her know that he’s in a new relationship and wants to see how that goes.

I guess he’ll see her when she’s back? And yes, he ends the season with Darcy by his side.

Ever since Eddie’s sister brought up their old friend Alex who died all those years ago, Eddie has been crippled with guilt. The source of this guilt is unclear as he doesn’t remember much but a wrench is thrown into all of this when Alex’s sister shows up.

Instead of being with Katherine or his friends at the hospital, Eddie goes to the cabin once again and finds the spot where his sister hid his clothes from that night. And just like that, Eddie’s memory is flushed with everything from that and the conclusion that he was responsible for Alex’s death. The guilt is all too much, and when Eddie feels this horrible, there’s only thing his mind turns to–alcohol.

He finds himself sitting a bar with a shot in front of him. He’s just about to take it when a man screaming to the left of him pulls his attention away. And then the same man bumps into him and jolts Eddie into the realization that he can’t drink. He owes it to Katherine and Theo, and the life he promised them. All the while, Katherine learns everything from Eddie’s sister, and is frantically calling Eddie.

Luckily, his realization prompts him to call Katherine and say that he didn’t drink–and he’s ready to do their vows tonight. Unfortunately, A Million Little Things likes to play with our heads and leaves us wondering if Eddie even makes it home. While on the phone with Katherine, he crosses the street and is hit by a car. Scene cuts to black.

Uh, what?

And then, of course, we have Eve’s baby. Don’t worry, Eve and the baby are fine, but there’s just one problem. She doesn’t want to give the baby up anymore. You can only imagine the emotional blow this was to Regina and Rome. Regina specifically, because she never wanted children, but it was Rome’s love and passion for it that changed her mind.

Which is why it hurt when they get home, emotional and broken, and Regina blames Rome for all of this. “You made me want this.”

Ugh, that one hurt, folks.

Well, we don’t know if Eddie survives, or if he does, what the future holds for him. But I think their family is going to be heavily impacted by whatever comes next. Here’s to hoping–they get through it.

Did you enjoy the A Million Little Things season 2 finale? Tell us below!