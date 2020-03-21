a-million-little-things-season-2,-episode-18-recap:-mothers-&-daughters

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS – “mothers and daughters”- Eddie becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly and Delilah both take on planning a baby shower for Regina as Eve gives her and Rome shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, MARCH 19 (10: 01-11: 00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/David Bukach)

SUSAN HANSON This week, A Million Little Things celebrates future babies and broken hearts.A Million Little Things has just about reached the end of its second season (can you believe that?!), and things went from calm to frantic real quick. I knew the peace wasn’t going to last for long — it never does!There was a lot to celebrate this week, namely a “baby shower” in honor of Regina and Rome’s baby that they are adopting from Eve. While the shower was perfect in every way, it didn’t start that way, and it certainly didn’t end that way.As always, Regina’s mother was over-enthusiastic about everything and getting in the way of making sure things got done. I don’t blame her for the excitement she’s feeling, but I did not like it when she shared her blunt disapproval for Eve showing up to the shower.Strangely, Rome and Regina have a tight-knit relationship with Eve, but they’ve managed to make it work — until now. Even though Eve shows up at the shower, the whole situation and day is a reminder that when all is said and done, this will be hard.She can’t maintain a relationship with Rome and Regina after the baby is born. It’s not something she thinks she can handle, and I think that’s totally fair. A Million Little Things does have me worried, however, whether or not Eve will give the baby to them. Part of me thinks this won’t work out, but I will try and maintain positive thoughts.Meanwhile, Delilah is sort of officially seeing Miles on a more regular basis — and it’s super adorable! She’s not ready to tell the world, of course, but she seems happy! That is until the secret is accidentally revealed in front of Sophie before she gets a chance to explain what’s going on. The Sophie and Delilah relationship has been intriguing to watch because it feels incredibly relatable.A Million Little Things knows how to portray relationships in a very realistic way. It doesn’t feel forced but rather feels genuine. Every time Sophie has reacted to something in Delilah’s life, it has been warranted. She’s a young teenage girl, and she will overreact over certain things.I loved that Delilah was able to talk Sophie down and explain what is going on with Miles. The truth was, Delilah didn’t really understand all of this herself. It’s all very new to her, and she’s navigating through very foreign territory. Luckily, honesty helps calm Sophie down, and now, the mother and daughter can joke about Delilah’s “trainer.”And speaking of honesty, is anyone else love Eddie and Katherine’s renewed marriage? I love Katherine’s arc so much, and she’s quickly become one of my favorite characters on television. The writers have given us such an incredible, empowering, and sweet women in Katherine, and I absolutely want to be like her when I grow up.I love how she is with Delilah’s kids, especially Charlie. Given what she had to deal with, it would be fair for Katherine to have animosity towards them. And sure, it was very hard at first to accept the reality, but she did! And now she and Eddie are about to renew their vows.Unfortunately, Eddie is spiraling a little bit ever since Lindsay (his sister) brought up a friend of theirs that died years ago. As it turns out, that night, many years ago, there were drugs and alcohol involved, and the next morning, Lindsay found Eddie passed out, with Alex (their friend) nowhere to be found. And when she was found, her dead body was being fished out of the lake.Eddie has no recollection of what really happened that night, so he’s hoping that visiting the cabin can bring back some memory. He owes it to his family, to be honest, and figure out what happened that night. He is renewing his vows and promising to be honorable from here on out.Unfortunately, Eddie doesn’t learn much from the trip, except when Alex’s father comes out angry to see Eddie there. He certainly blames him for something, and I have a feeling we all know what it is. Dang Eddie, did you accidentally kill someone?Last but not least, A Million Little Things simultaneously broke our hearts and made us smile with the whole Gary, Maggie, and now, Darcy storyline. Gary and Darcy’s newfound relationship made some great strides this week as Gary witnessed Darcy having a panic attack. Because of her time serving, she developed PTSD, and often still has episodes.It’s a very jarring experience for her to have Gary see her in this vulnerable state, but it’s also what brings them much closer. It’s early days, but Gary and Darcy are both very smitten over the other. He even confessed that he and Maggie dated and lived together and that Maggie broke his heart.Side note: Darcy and Maggie randomly meet when Maggie comes to drop off something for Katherine at her new office. Darcy happens to be there working on some electrical stuff, but neither knows who the other is.It was nice to see Gary be 100% honest with Darcy from the get-go, but I also fear that Maggie is having some serious doubts about Oxford and breaking up with Gary. And that fear proved to be true when we see Maggie pull up to Gary’s place only to see him and Darcy outside kissing.Sigh, sorry, Maggie. It might be too late for you. But maybe not, this is Gary and Maggie we’re talking about.Were you in your feelings during this week’s A Million Little Things? Share your comments below!