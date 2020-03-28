a-million-little-things:-an-emotional-roller-coaster-ride-for-viewers-in-episode-19-of-season-2

A Million Little Things is a comedy drama series which is aired on ABC. The Season 2 Episode 19 is getting released on March 25th, 2020. The episode is named “Til Death Do Us Part”. The duration of the episode is sixty minutes. The story is all about a group of friends. When one of them dies suddenly, they realize the value of their lives, and cherish their bond. The series has got a high rating. It is also available on Google Play Movies, VUDU, iTunes, and FandangoNOW.

In episode 18, we have seen that Eddie is grilling Lindsay about how Alex died. Eddie clarifies that they were high on cocaine and she went to bed after partying. She had left both Alex and Eddie at the lake. And what happened after that is Alex’s body was fished out of the lake.

At the same time, Gary and Darcy are officially dating each other but they never tell it to Katherine. But Katherine is happy for them. Baby shower for Regina is prepared by Shelly and Delilah . But Eve’s involvement in everything is disliked by Shelly. Sophie and Delilah decide to have no secrets about anything.

In this episode 19, Eddie and Katherine renew their vows. Eve goes into labor and everyone else is heading to the hospital. Things get serious between Delilah and Miles. Eddie is taken aback when he learns about his involvement in Alex’s death at the lake. He confronts Sandra about Alex’s death and she tells him the reality. Maggie breaks a piece of shocking news to Gary.

Things are escalating between Delilah and Miles. All the characters are playing their roles superbly well. Episode 19 of Season 2 has moved up to our expectations.