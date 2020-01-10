a-massive-vegan-chicken-nugget-giveaway-is-coming-to-london-this-weekend

Vegans, vegetarians, and fans of free food in general, you’ll want to get over to Shoreditch this weekend.

From 1pm on Sunday 12 January, at Boxpark Shoreditch, 5,000 plant-based ‘chicken’ nuggets will be handed out to anyone who fancies them… which will be everyone, because who doesn’t enjoy freebies?

The massive giveaway is being held by THIS, a brand serving up all sorts of plant-based meaty treats including vegan bacon and rotisserie chicken style pieces.

They’ll be handing out their nuggets to get more people – not just vegans and veggies, but any flexitarians who are keen to reduce their meat consumption – to give the product a go.

And to add to the excitement, THIS says there will be a ‘mystery world-famous celebrity’ at the giveaway serving up the nuggets. This celeb will be revealed on the day, so no, we have no clue who this might be. We’re hoping Beyoncé. Dream big.

Andy Shovel, Co-founder of THIS, commented: ‘There’s not much more to say than watch THIS space and get down to BOXPARK on 12th January.

‘We’re going to be hosting the biggest plant-based nugget giveaway that London has ever seen, and probably Europe.

‘We’ve also got a pretty massive celebrity guest on board who will be there on the day to help feed everyone.’

All the THIS products are made using soy bean protein, water, and pea protein, given a super meaty texture thanks to using heat, pressure and water. The brand says they took one and a half years to develop their meaty stuff, tasting over 2,000 different versions to make sure each item tastes as close to its actual meat counterpart as possible.

Alongside involving zero animals, THIS products are claimed to be an environmentally friendly alternative to meat, as the brand’s CO2 emissions are pretty low.

If you fancy stuffing their nuggets in your mouth, the giveaway will be held from 1pm on Sunday 12 January at BOXPARK, The Square, 2-4 Bethnal Green Road, London, Shoreditch, E1 6GY