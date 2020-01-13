A man allegedly filmed a boy in a high school locker room. Now he’s being charged.

A Waltham man allegedly filmed a boy who was getting dressed in a locker room during a high school wrestling match, and now he’s facing several related charges, according to Chelmsford police.

David Menard, 54, is being charged with possession of child pornography, and videotaping or electronically surveilling a person nude or partially nude for a felony. He’s set for arraignment on Monday in Lowell District Court. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, police said.

Police were called to Chelmsford High School around 4: 15 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a group of coaches leading Menard out of the school. Police found out that Menard had allegedly filmed the boy on his cellphone. Police took his phone for evidence; they also allegedly found laptops and cameras when they searched his vehicle. Authorities are working to find out what’s on these devices.

Police said they don’t believe Menard was at the wrestling event for any other purpose besides being a spectator.