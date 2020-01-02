a-luxury-bus-service-between-boston-and-nyc-‘regrettably’-shuts-down-for-good

A 16-year-old luxury bus service between Boston and New York City has gone out of business.

“Regrettably LimoLiner has reached the end of the line and is closing down Dec. 31st due to financial reasons,” the Stoughton-based company wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The company, which billed itself as “an unparalleled travel experience for those seeking a reliable, productive, hassle free trip that cannot be matched on today’s trains or airplanes,” according to its website, operated seven days a week, making stops in Boston, Framingham, and New York City.

Passengers aboard LimoLiner received “executive-class amenities” for prices starting at $89, according to its website. Amenities included reclining leather seats, complimentary Wi-Fi, on-board satellite TV/radio, dedicated work spaces, an on-board attendant, and meal and beverage services.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers over these past 16 years, and we are very sorry to end service,” the company wrote.