A Look Back • Fire destroys Missouri Capitol, sparking effort to build new one in St. Louis

The capitol burning on the night of Feb. 5, 1911. The dome was struck by lightning, and the fire spread through wooden supports in the dome and roof. Jefferson City’s water system and volunteer fire units were inadequate to halt the fire, but dozens of firefighters and others, including members of the penitentiary fire brigade, entered the building and saved many state documents.

Missouri State Archives

JEFFERSON CITY • Legislators were returning from their weekend break to deliberate upon loan-sharking and spittoons on passenger trains. A thunderstorm rumbled into town.Boys were playing on the capitol lawn at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 1911, when lightning smacked the copper-sheathed dome. Flame curled through pinewood trusses and spread. The boys hustled one block to the Madison Hotel with the alarm.Church bells alerted volunteer firefighters, joined by National Guard soldiers and the penitentiary fire brigade. Dozens rushed into the capitol building to save documents.But the city’s water system lacked pressure to fight a fire in a tall building on a bluff. The glow was visible for nearly 20 miles. Gov. Herbert Hadley called Sedalia, 60 miles west, pleading for better equipment.The pumpers arrived by fast train, but too late. The capitol was gutted.It was the second time a Missouri capitol was lost to fire, the original in Jefferson City having burned in 1837. The second blaze sparked a political scrum to move the capital elsewhere, with St. Louis interests in the lead.One day after the fire, the Post-Dispatch shamelessly carried a front-page headline, “Make St. Louis the Capital!” and extensively quoted business leaders praising the idea. (Fortunately for history, the Globe-Democrat played it straight with a detailed disaster story.)At the time, Jefferson City had 11,000 residents. St. Louis was the nation’s fourth-largest city, home to 21 percent of Missouri’s 3.3 million people — and big in its presumptions.After statehood in 1821, Missouri’s government did its business in a hotel in St. Louis, then moved to St. Charles before heading west to a high bluff on the Missouri River for a permanent capital city. The state constitution required a central location.Despite that daunting hurdle, St. Louis tub-thumpers moved fast in 1911 with proposals for a new capitol at Delmar and Hanley roads in University City or on Art Hill in Forest Park. Other cities weighed in — Washington, Mo., promised 30 acres and $500,000 down. Pilot Knob offered the Civil War battlefield.The Senate reconvened in the Supreme Court building, the House in St. Peter’s parish school. Alarmed Jefferson City business leaders scrambled to defend their golden egg, such as it was.Hadley, of Kansas City, soon declared the current location “cannot be improved upon,” and legislators from outside St. Louis rallied to his banner. Even some St. Louisans counseled leaving things as they were.Sen. Adolph Methudy of St. Louis said the capitol should be in a small town “where there is little to distract the attention of lawmakers.”The Legislature put a $3.5 million bond issue on the Aug. 1, 1911, ballot for a new capitol on the site of the fire. Voters adopted it 4-to-1, with some counties giving 10-to-1 ratios. Even St. Louis was solid for it. In Cole County, which includes Jefferson City, the vote was 5,000 to 14.Jefferson City established a paid fire department the next year. The new capitol was completed in 1917.

Missouri Capitol in 1964

The third, and current, capitol in Jefferson City on a night in April 1964. The building covers nearly three acres.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri Capitol fire

Missouri State Archives

Second Missouri Capitol

Missouri’s second permanent capitol building in Jefferson City. The first one, built shortly after the state government chose the village of Jefferson City as the capital, burned in 1837. This one already was being built near the original when the first one was destroyed, and the second capitol opened for business in 1840. This building later was expanded.

Missouri State Archives

Gov. Herbert Hadley

Herbert Hadley, who was governor from 1909 to 1913. After fire destroyed the capitol building in 1911, he promoted a $3.5 million bond issue to build a new one. Hadley was chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis when he died in 1927 at age 55.

Missouri State Archives

Missouri’s second capitol

The second state capitol after it was expanded in 1887. That work included a new, taller dome that rose 185 feet above the ground. This building burned on Feb. 5, 1911, after lightning struck the dome during a thunderstorm.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri’s third capitol under construction

Missouri’s third capitol building in Jefferson City under construction in 1915. It was built on the site of the one that burned in 1911 and was paid for through a $3.5 million bond issue that state voters overwhelmingly adopted only six month after the fire. It was completed in 1917. The dome, 262 feet high, was built of a steel frame and covered by limestone from Carthage, Mo., as is the rest of the exterior.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

