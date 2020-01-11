a-look-at-the-hottest-ces-2020-booths-that-no-one-is-talking-about

There’s always a line outside these booths. Sissi Cao for Observer

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a theme park for adults so big that more than a handful of show halls are connected only by shuttle buses and it’s virtually impossible to see everything in a week’s time.

Amidst over 4,500 gadget exhibitors from all over the world on the show floor at CES 2020 this week, there was always a long line of people waiting outside certain booths. They were not there to see bizarre robots or 8K TVs, but simply to close their eyes and relax—in a massage chair.

Massage chairs are not new at CES but are consistently a favorite of everyone attending the event. A representative for OHCO, one of the massage chair exhibitors, said their booth would typically serve thousands of exhausted CES attendees over the four-day event.

“If you want to get a spot faster, you should come in the morning. The waiting line gets really long in the afternoon because everybody is tired,” she told Observer.

Luxury massage chair maker OHCO showcases its latest M.8 massage chair made in collaboration with VR company Esqape. Price starts at $12,000. Sissi Cao for Observer

A waiting line outside the OHCO booth. Sissi Cao for Observer

Another line outside the D.Core booth. Sissi Cao for Observer

A slightly lighter crowd at the Cyber-Relax booth. Sissi Cao for Observer

A long line again outside Infinity Massage Chairs. Sissi Cao for Observer

After walking by the massage chair section several times, I decided to join the crowd on the third day of the show. After about a 15-minute wait outside D.Core, I got a spot in one of its Cirrus 3D SL-Track Message Chairs (retail for $9,500) and had the best five minutes of my four-day visit at CES.

At the end of my session, a D.Core employee handed me a business card and a piece of paper with “fast pass” written on it and said, “come back with this tomorrow, and you won’t have to wait.”