a-life-alone,-but-not-lonely

COVID-19 Pandemic April 2 updates

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 2, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Read the Full Article

Record 6.6 million file for unemployment benefits as coronavirus takes its toll

WASHINGTON — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.

Read the Full Article

COVID-19 patient shares her story: ‘I felt like I was breathing from a straw’

CHICAGO — For many Illinoisans, COVID-19 has brought family tragedy, and for others, a struggle to recover.

Illinois has nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Health officials say 986 new cases and 42 additional deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in Illinois as of Wednesday.

Read the Full Article

Video