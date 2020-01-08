A Leominster man allegedly looted a Douglas home. Police found him hiding a trash can.

A Leominster man allegedly broke into and ransacked a Douglas home Monday before a K-9 unit found him hiding in a trash can as he attempted to evade police, authorities said.

John Boguzis, 35, is facing several charges, including larceny, after a Forest Street resident reported that her home was broken into sometime before 6 p.m., according to a statement from Douglas police.

“Officers responded and determined that entry was made through a (second) floor porch in the back of the house and that the suspect used a ladder to gain access,” police said. “They … learned that many items were taken including firearms.”

The resident, Carol Lincoln, told WHDH she found her television wrapped in her bedsheets, a robe, and belts in her backyard.

“He stole everything in my bathroom including my shampoo, cream rinse and my toilet seat,” Lincoln said. “He stole my toothbrushes, everything. He literally took everything, put it in a box and left.”

Police interviewed neighbors, who said they saw a blue van near the house that afternoon, officials said.

Around 7: 15 p.m., Sutton police received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle not far from the home on Torrey Road, according to the Douglas department.

Officers from both Sutton and Douglas police searched the area and found the van, police said.

“As officers approached, a male subject fled and ran into the woods,” officials said.

Authorities then established a perimeter and requested a K-9 unit from Uxbridge police.

“A short time later (Uxbridge) Officer Thomas Stockwell and his K-9, Bear, arrived to assist with the search,” Douglas police said. “Bear immediately picked up a scent and tracked through the woods to a residence on Torrey Road. Bear led the officers to a set of trash containers and located the subject hiding inside.”

Boguzis was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to officials.

He was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony; malicious destruction of property over $1,200; and larceny from a building, police said.

Boguzis was held overnight on $10,000 cash bail and was arraigned in Uxbridge District Court Tuesday.

A judge ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail, WHDH reports.