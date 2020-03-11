NRL great Brad Fittler says there’s a “good chance” Bulldogs duo Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor could “lose their job” after the pair were stood down for inviting school girls to their hotel room while in Port Macquarie.

The pair face serious sanctions after it was revealed they brought school girls back to their hotel ahead of their trial match against Canberra on NSW’s mid-north coast last month.

Both teenagers were consenting and of age, with Okunbor having met one of the girls at a club sanctioned school visit in the region.

Despite stressing no legal boundaries had been crossed, Fittler was baffled over the “stupidity” shown by the Bulldogs duo and said he wouldn’t be surprised if their contracts were torn up by the club.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor of the Bulldogs face serious punishment from the club over the recent schoolgirl scandal. (Getty) (Getty)

“Nothing was illegal, apart from the stupidity shown by the two fellows,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports Radio. “They’ve brought the game into disrepute without doubt.

“The fact is it wasn’t illegal but the level of stupidity shown was incredible by the players.

“They’re at the beck and call of whatever the Canterbury bulldogs want to do to them.

“If it comes down to how much poor publicity they’ve brought to the club, then there’s a good chance they might lose their job.

Bulldogs duo stood down after meeting pair on school trip visit

“Stupid on the highest degree, but hey, you get what you deserve.”

It has also been reported that one of the players involved in the scandal also had a sexual encounter with a teacher from one of the local Port Macquarie schools.

The teacher allegedly involved is not believed to have been from the same high school as the student, but it is understood she met the player on a separate school visit.

Adding to the club’s woes, $2 million major sponsor, family restaurant chain Rashays, have reportedly pulled the plug on their deal with the club amid public outrage over the scandal.