a-glam-tower-bridge-condo,-warehouse-flat-and-immense-designs-folly

Trophy dwelling of the week: Shad Thames

That you would possibly perhaps per chance have to pinch your self sitting on a sequence of two balconies overlooking the Thames, while soaking up prime views of Tower Bridge from this swanky riverside condo at historical Anchor Brewhouse, Shad Thames.

Interior has a footprint of three,700sq toes across two floor, initiating with a allege of the art work kitchen, a glass-fronted wine cellar, a 10-seater cinema room and two en suite bedrooms on the decrease stage, every with its admire neat terrace.

A luxe master bedroom is upstairs, a circular eating space is lit by stained-glass windows and within the gigantic originate-thought living space, your guests can take a seat at the lit onyx bar, or by the slick ribbon fire flanked by glass doorways to the balconies.

Security, concierge and underground parking is included.

It is for sale for £9.5 million. Call Savills (020 8012 5751).

£675,000: Dinton Fortress is a two-bed room folly that featured on Immense Designs in 2018

Lifestyles-changer dwelling of the week: Buckinghamshire

Adore a folly? Dinton Fortress, in Dinton, Bucks, featured on Immense Designs in 2018 after a £300,000 renovation resulted in a dreamy dwelling in a woodland surroundings.

The 18th-century listed ragged spoil with three octagonal floor would get a irregular holiday dwelling or boutique B&B.

There’s a really equipped kitchen/breakfast room on the ground ground, a beamed sitting room with wooden floor and an originate fire above, topped by two charming en suite bedrooms, one with French windows to a fab roof terrace giving panoramic views of Aylesbury Vale.

It is for sale for £675,000. By Michael Graham (01296 535148).

£335,000: a fab Fifties warehouse shut to titanic-cool, foodie Maltby Road Market

London resolve of the week: South Bermondsey

In standard South Bermondsey, this light-stuffed ground-ground flat at Chevron Residences, a Fifties warehouse conversion, ingredients uncovered brick walls and mountainous industrial windows dressed with bespoke shutters.

Neat storage streamlines the essentially originate-thought living areas.

There’s a graceful galley kitchen with Corian worktops, a neat glass-enclosed napping pod within the centre, plus a gigantic lounge and eating space.

The residents courtyard is determined spherical a pond, while vivid Maltby Road Market is a stroll away and London Bridge is five minutes by educate.

It is within the marketplace for £335,000. By The As much as date Home (020 3858 9816).