a-former-patriot-responded-to-kyle-van-noy’s-pregame-comments

The Patriots’ playoff loss to the Titans was uncharacteristic both on the field and off, as it was New England (and not its opponent) that had given away pregame “bulletin board material.”

Earlier in the week, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said the team had a chance to go on a “revenge tour” in the playoffs. Van Noy specifically mentioned the Titans as a good starting point, since New England lost to Tennessee in the regular season in 2018.

Following the Patriots’ 20-13 postseason exit to the Titans on Saturday, former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (now with Tennessee) had a response.

“I love those guys, man,” said Ryan of his former teammates. “I love my guys here, but the type of player and teammate that I am, I’d give it all for my teammates. I won two championships with them. But I’m [in Tennessee] now, man, I’m trying to win a championship here.

“That organization has so much class,” Ryan said of the Patriots. But he disagreed with Van Noy’s pregame comments.

“My guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a ‘revenge tour.’ Just play ball, Kyle,” said Ryan.

The 28-year-old, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and left as a free agent after the 2016 season, intercepted Tom Brady’s final pass of the season and returned it for a touchdown, all but ending the game late in the fourth quarter.

Ryan contrasted Van Noy’s approach with other Patriots, noting that the New England linebacker gave Tennessee “bulletin board material.”

“He’s on a ‘revenge tour,’ why not ‘start with the Titans,’ and I understand he’s going to ride the wave of the Patriots,” said Ryan. “But Tom Brady doesn’t do that, Julian Edelman doesn’t do that, Devin McCourty, [Stephon Gilmore] doesn’t do that. And Kyle Van Noy’s running his mouth, giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.”

“And I’m sure I’ll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over there,” the former Rutgers cornerback added. “Dev, Duron [Harmon], [Jason McCourty], I’m sorry but I had to say my man Van Noy’s been tripping.”

“His revenge tour ended early,” Ryan concluded, “so I hope he enjoys it.”