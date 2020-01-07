a-former-cambridge-police-officer-allegedly-robbed-an-elderly-man-in-his-garage

Timothy Caulfield. —Southborough Police Department

A Framingham man, and former Cambridge police officer, is accused of robbing an “elderly” man in the victim’s garage in Southborough Thursday evening, according to police.

Timothy Caulfield, 48, is being charged with unarmed robbery of a person over 60, assault and battery on a person over 60, and witness intimidation, Southborough police said. He was arraigned in Westborough District Court on Monday and was released on bail until his next court date, set for Feb. 14.

Police were called to a Carriage Hill Circle address around 4: 56 p.m. and spoke with the victim. He told police he had gone to an ATM in Framingham to make a withdrawal and then had returned home. While in his garage, a man he described as middle aged and balding came up to him, threatened him, and took his cellphone and wallet from his pocket, he said, before leaving in a vehicle. The victim was not injured, according to authorities.

Cambridge police said that Caulfield, who was arrested after an investigation, worked as an officer between 2000 and 2016.

Southborough police said they anticipated charging a second suspect.