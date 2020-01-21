‘a-force-to-be-reckoned-with’:-read-the-family’s-obituary-for-holy-cross-student-grace-rett

Grace Rett —Courtesy of Buma Funeral Homes

Grace Rett, the member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team killed in a traffic crash in Vero Beach, Florida, last Wednesday is being remembered for her leadership, work ethic, and for telling others that “pain was a mindset.”

Rett, who died a day after her 20th birthday during a training trip, was passionate about rowing in high school, though basketball was her first sports love, according to her family-submitted obituary. She also enjoyed giving tours of the Holy Cross campus while working in its Office of Admissions, operating the live-stream camera during college athletic events, and lending her singing voice to the liturgical choir.

As Rett’s family and community mourn her, some of her teammates remain hospitalized following the crash Wednesday morning. Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released on Saturday from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Florida, Holy Cross officials said in a statement. Four other students, college rowing coach Patrick Diggins, as well as the driver of the pickup truck also involved in the crash, remain in the hospital.

Hannah Strom, one of the rowers who remains hospitalized, and was reportedly in a coma, was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to WBZ. A GoFundMe campaign remains ongoing for medical expenses of the injured Holy Cross students.

Rett was “utterly committed and relentlessly passionate” about rowing on the Holy Cross team, according to her obituary.

“Rowing at the college level was a dream come true for Grace,” her obituary says. “As a freshman she was awarded the ‘Unsung Hero’ award for her tireless and selfless commitment to the team and others. She had a work ethic second to none and inspired others to ‘love the ﬁght.’”

Just weeks before her death, Rett set a new indoor rowing world record, when she rowed for 62 hours and 3 seconds, according to her obituary.

But sports wasn’t Rett’s only love. She was also deeply passionate about her Catholic faith, and enjoyed spending time with her younger sister, Brianne.

“Grace loved her sister fiercely and the times they spent together were the most fun and cherished times of their lives,” her obituary says. “Grace was a magniﬁcent daughter who blessed her parents in countless ways. Their cup runneth over.”

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 2-7 p.m. and a Mass celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., both at St. Mary’s Church, 77 Mendon Street, Rte. 16, Uxbridge. For those family and friends attending Rett’s services, they’re asked to wear school or team colors and uniforms that they shared with her since she would want them “to be comfortable and spirited.”

