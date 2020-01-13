a-firefighter-was-injured-while-tackling-a-fall-river-mill-building-blaze

A firefighter was injured as crews fought a blaze burning at a Fall River mill building early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Stafford Mill, a five-story structure on County Street, at about midnight and found flames emanating from the top floor, WHDH reports.

Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch told reporters the blaze caused a partial roof collapse.

“There were flames shooting out of three windows, heavy flames, so we were fortunate we were able to get some ladder trucks over there and get some engine companies there and they were able to knock it down and contain it,” he said, according to WPRI.

UPDATE-One Firefighter was injured and a partial roof collapse at a mill building fire in Fall River @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iicZGeW1Bb — Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) January 13, 2020

The mill is home to a couple of businesses, the outlet reports.

An out-of-town firefighter suffered an ankle injury and was brought to a hospital, WHDH reports.

The fire was eventually knocked down around 4 a.m., according to WPRI.

Lynch said nearby streets would remain closed throughout the day.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.