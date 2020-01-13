a-feud-is-brewing-between-warren-and-sanders-ahead-of-iowa

January 13, 2020 | 9: 07am

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign broke its pact to not attack fellow 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren over the weekend, and a feud appears to be brewing in the race for the progressive vote as a result.

In talking points distributed by Sanders’ campaign to volunteers, supporters were instructed to describe the Massachusetts senator as a candidate of the elite who predominantly appeals to “highly-educated, affluent people” and who brings “no new bases” into the Democratic fold when speaking to voters.

“I like Elizabeth Warren. [optional] In fact, she’s my second choice!” the talking points, obtained by Politico, read. “But here’s my concern about her. The people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what.”

“She’s bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party. We need to turn out disaffected working-class voters if we’re going to defeat Trump.”

The Sanders script clearly goes against the two progressive’s long-standing agreement to not trash one another on the campaign trail.

In December 2018, before either decided to run, the Democratic senators met at Warren’s DC home and pledged to not go after one another directly while on the campaign trail, according to New York Magazine.

“That’s not what they wanted 2020 to be about,” the report read.

Bernie Sanders (left) and Elizabeth Warren AFP/Getty Images

As the race for the top spot in Iowa intensifies, however, it appears the Vermont senator is feeling the pressure to come out strong.

Warren leaned into the Vermont senator and his campaign after news spread of the script.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me. Bernie knows me, and has known me for a long time, he knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for and the coalition and grassroots movement we’re trying to build,” Warren said Sunday at a campaign event in Iowa.

She then went on to allude that Sanders’ lack of enthusiasm in his 2016 endorsement of Hillary Clinton hurt her in the general election while speaking about Democratic unity.

“Democrats want to win in 2020. We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party, and that means pulling at all parts of the Democratic coalition.”

“I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction,” she said before moving on.

Sanders is now trying to backtrack on his campaign’s talking points, telling a Buzzfeed reporter that he did not approve the script and referred to the entire spat as “a little bit of a media blow up, the kind that wants conflict.”

“We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things,” he said. “I’m sure that on Elizabeth’s campaign people do certain things as well. But you have heard me for months, I have never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren, who is a friend of mine.”