a-discovery-of-witches-season-2-latest-details:-check-out-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-every-detail-you-want-to-know.

ABOUT “A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES”:

Discovery of Witches is a British television show adapted from All Soul Trilogy. Diana Bishop is the central character, she’s a witch. The story begins when Diana finds herself enchanted by a manuscript in the Oxford Library. She gradually discovers more of her hidden powers. Diana falls in love with a Vampire, Mattew. They are extremely supportive of each other, despite the infamous rivalry between the Witches and the Vampires.

The show isn’t some basic teenage witch vs. vampire anecdote. Both the protagonists are in their 30s and have a story to offer. Both characters have great families that stand by them in their times of need. Also, there isn’t any futile drama. The number of episodes is limited and every episode makes sense.

THE CAST

Teresa Palmer is playing Diana Bishop, who is pursuing alchemy from Oxford

Matthew Goode is playing Mattew Clairmont, a Professor who is a vampire

Edward Bluemel is playing Marcus Whitmore, Mattew’s son

Alex Kingston is Sarah bishop in the show, playing Diana’s aunt

Valerie Petifold is playing Sarah’s wife, Emily Mather.

SEASON 2

A discovery of witches has been renewed for two seasons. We are expecting the second season to release in fall 2020. The characters will be reprised and few new ones might be introduced. Hopefully, the second season will be filled with more mysteries, thrills, secrets revelations.

The show aired for the first time in September 2018 in Sky One. It’s mostly shot in the ravishing locations of Britain, Wales and Italy. Definitely give it a try if you haven’t already!



They’ve beautifully portrayed Deborah Harness’ famous trilogy’s part-1. Also, the female characters have depth, they are strong and inspiring.