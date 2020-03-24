“a-discovery-of-witches”-is-renewed-for-a-second-season-and-is-expected-to-return-soon

A Discovery of Witches became the most popular and successful TV series of Sky One. It is based on All Souls series by Deborah Harkness. Because of its success it has been renewed for further two seasons. Those seasons will be based on the books Shadow of Night and The Book of Life.

The writers for season two are Sarah Dollard and Susie Conklin. The latter is also executive producer with Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, and Deborah Harkness. Tranter said that all of the crew is thrilled that people loved the first season.

She also said that new fans joined old fans of the books to watch the TV series and it made a community. She is further excited for how it will grow globally with wider fanbase.

When is season two coming?

Season two has been renewed and will be released this year. The filming had started in July 2019 in Gloucestershire Cathedral.

Anne Mensah from Sky One said that season love properly introduced Diana and Matthew and started their love story. She wants the fans to enjoy the second and third seasons too. Harkness said that she is excited to delve deeper into Matthew’s past and the unknown powers of Diana.

Cast and characters

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will return as the leads of the show, Diana Bishop and Matthew Clairmont respectively. Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather, Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel Wilson, Aisling Loftus as Sophie Norman, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shepherd, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont, Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen, Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Trevor Eve as Gerbert D’Aurillac, and Gregg Chillin as Domenico Michele.