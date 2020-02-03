a-day-well-spent-with…-barbara-sturm

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Skincare specialist Dr. Barbara Sturm’s client list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. Everyone from Kim Kardashian and the Hadid sisters, to Irina Shayk, Rachel Zoe, Nicky Hilton, Huda Kattan and Hilary Duff are loyal disciples of her pioneering ‘vampire facial’ and MC1 cream.

The German aesthetics doctor began her medical career in orthopedics as part of the team that developed cutting-edge, anti-inflammatory treatments for osteoarthritis and back pain. Termed the “Kobe Procedure” after the late NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant, one of Sturm’s patients, the treatment utilises the patient’s own blood cells to produce proteins that reduce inflammation and stimulate the healing process.

She then translated cutting edge science from her clinical research and orthopaedic practice into the field of aesthetics to open her own medical clinic in Düsseldorf and launch her critically-acclaimed skincare line, Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics.

She has since gone on to launch a second practice in Munich, and skincare lines specifically designed to cater to both children and people of colour.

We caught up with the mother-of-two to find out how she looks after herself when juggling travel between Los Angeles, London and New York to meet with clients and having a young family.

The first thing I do in the morning is cuddle my 5-year-old.

Then the first think I drink is a soy latte with a lot of foam.

I like to exercise in the morning, I am definitely a morning person! I prefer cardio, so I normally bike and then use the elliptical. I also like to do mat exercises such as yoga or Pilates.

I apply my hydrating Face Mask first thing in the morning, whilst drinking my coffee. During my exercise routine I will always take my Face Mist and apply it when needed, to cool down and feel refreshed. After exercising, I always shower and apply my Facial Scrub to clear out any excess sebum from my pores. Twice a week, I replace my Facial Scrub with the Enzyme Cleanser for a really deep clean that is gentle on the skin. After showering, I apply my Balancing Toner, then Hyaluronic Serum and Anti- Pollution Drops, Face Cream and Eye Cream.

I like to spend a little bit of time at the start of each day talking to my kids and hearing about what they are up to in their lives. At the end of the day, I also like to relax by reading; at the moment I am reading a great book by Krishna Murti.

For lunch I like to have salads and often I will add a piece of fish, like salmon, for its protein content and anti-inflammatory properties.

Barbara Sturm Face Mask (£90) and Repair Food Supplement (£80)

Berries and almonds are my go-to snack as they are anti-inflammatory and tasty!

When I am stressed, I like to play with my 5-year-old daughter. It takes my mind off of things and keeps me calm.

I don’t really drink alcohol. Very occasionally I will have a glass of wine with dinner but only on special occasions.

At night I use my Foam Cleanser, then my Balancing Toner and Super Anti-Aging Serum for night time rejuvenation. Then I apply my Face Cream for extra hydration and my Eye Cream.

I like to go to bed early when I can, and I try not to look at my phone one hour before bedtime to allow my mind to switch off and avoid additional HEV light exposure. I prefer to read and will always try to put my 5-year-old to bed. Very often I fall asleep next to her! Before bed, I take one of my Sleep Food supplements – a natural herbal supplement to promote deep and undisturbed sleep and to rejuvenate your skin overnight.

I prefer showers, unless my 5 year old is in the bath!

When it comes to supplements, I take my Skin Food and Anti-Pollution Food twice every day and my Repair Food once a day. At night I take Sleep Food before bed.

Barbara Sturm Sleep Food supplement (£80)

At the moment I have so much work on that I do not have much time for wellness treatments, but I am planning on going to VivaMayr for a retreat soon. I love yoga as it’s a great and relaxing way to keep fit and flexible. I need to start doing this more regularly!

I like having facials with my girls monthly. Whenever I am in Dusseldorf, London or New York the first thing I do is go to one of my spas and have a facial. I try to get massages multiple times a week. I also try to sauna whenever I can, and I love sound baths!

My approach to wellness is always changing with the times and I like to experiment, as long as it is safe and healthy. Health is so important to me and a huge part of my daily philosophy is to live an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. I love working with my product development team, researching and designing innovative treatments. At the moment I am working on lots of new and exciting products and treatments that I cannot wait to share with everyone soon!