a-day-of-the-dead-tv-show-is-heading-to-syfy

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Scariest Shows on TV

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Syfy is resurrecting Day of the Dead. The network has given a straight-to-series order to the zombie drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The series, described as “an ode to George A. Romero’s 1985 feature,” will follow six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie apocalypse. The 10-episode first season is expected to premiere in 2021.

The original Day of the Dead film is the third in Romero’s Night of the Living Dead series. In the movie, zombies have overrun the world, and the surviving humans have been driven into bunkers and secured camps. The film follows the clash between scientists and soldiers as they struggle to reconcile their dueling priorities — to find a cure and to find a way to experiment on the zombies, respectively. The Night of the Living Dead series includes six released films; the Syfy drama will mark the first TV series in the franchise.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!In addition to Day of the Dead, Syfy also ordered the 10-episode drama The Surrealtor, which will follow a real estate agent and an elite team of specialists who investigate haunted houses that can’t be sold. Working together, the team will “create closure — and closings — as they struggle with demons of their own,” per the show’s description. The Surrealtor is also expected to launch in 2021.

Day of the DeadPhoto: United Film Distribution Company/Getty Images