A couple commuter rail trains had no heat and minimal lighting Tuesday morning. Riders weren’t pleased.

Some commuters were in for a potentially chilly ride Tuesday morning, as Providence Line passengers had to make the choice between taking a train that had no heat and minimal lighting or boarding a later train.

The train that departed Wickford Junction at 4: 45 a.m., also known as Train 802, operated “with minimum lighting & without (heat or AC),” commuter rail officials announced via Twitter. That wasn’t the only train on that line to have that issue – the train that departed Stoughton at 6: 15 a.m., also known as Train 900, also reportedly departed for Boston without heat or lights.

Due to a power issue, Providence Train 802 (4: 45 am from Wickford Junction) will operate with minimum lighting & without (heat or AC) today. Passengers may consider Train 806 (5: 45 am from Wickford Junction) for better travel conditions. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2020

No heat or lights on the inbound 6: 00 Stoughton train today, when it’s 11 degrees out. No alerts or advisories about it, just the usual shrug and apologies. That’s the quality of service we’re coming to expect from the MBTA. — Russ McFatter (@RussMcFatter) January 21, 2020

The trains rumbled toward South Station as the National Weather Service noted that temperatures in Providence and Boston were just 12 and 19 degrees, respectively.

6 am temperatures are…cold! Providence and Worcester sit at 10 degrees, while some spots have dropped below zero! Bundle up on your way out the door. pic.twitter.com/orHcfw3MSy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 21, 2020

“In cases like this, there is an (sic) mechanical issue with the power supply to the coach cars,” a statement from a Keolis spokesperson said. “As a result, there is minimal lighting and heat. The coach will hold the heat already provided and often times the conductor or other train crew can restore this power en route.”

Officials attempt to alert passengers in advance, part of the statement said. They also factor in if passengers could be left waiting at stops for long periods of time into their decision to use the trains.

“We make these determinations on a case by case basis, and it would only be used for a limited period of time,” the statement said.

Commuter rail officials apologized to one passenger, who pointed to the frigid temperatures.

We truly apologize for this issue. We reported this to the appropriate department to ensure they are aware of the lack of heat. Unfortunately, if a crew cannot fix the Head End Power, they do still have to run the train to avoid cancellations. Thank you for your patience. ^MM — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2020

Officials called it “a difficult choice” in a different tweet, noting that in Train 900’s case, that locomotive is part of a “rebuild program” set to undergo refurbishment.

Indeed, Russ. If/when it happens, it’s a difficult choice. The locomotive pulling this train is part of an ongoing locomotive rebuild program that will refurbish all components, including the auxiliary generator that powers heat and light: https://t.co/pqAxvsNNJF ^ME — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2020

“Would you let your MOM ride it?” questioned one Twitter user identified as RCArmstrong in a reply to the commuter rail’s announcement about the train’s lack of heat.

Another reply, from a user identified as “Snarky Commuter,” tweeted a GIF of a bonfire, accompanied by “Meanwhile on the #MBTA 802.”