a-comprehensive-list-of-events-canceled-and-postponed-because-of-coronavirus

In a time of social distancing and safety precautions, the entire world is on hold, including some of the biggest events on the calendar for music buffs, fashion fans, and sports die-hards. As a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), huge events like Coachella and its country-music sibling Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall and almost every sports league in the world has suspended play, from hockey and soccer to basketball, football, and baseball. Here’s a list of everything that’s been canceled so far.

Music

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Coachella and Stagecoach Festival, two of the biggest events of the year for musicians, has been postponed until the fall. Both events usually occur in the spring, but this year, they’ve (tentatively) been moved to October. Billboard adds that the Glastonbury Festival, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, will be canceled. The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was set to air in May, has also been canceled.

In addition to music festivals, tours and Las Vegas residencies have also been put on hold. Lady Gaga informed her fans that her newest album, Chromatica, would be delayed, as well as her concert series in Vegas. Alicia Keys informed her fans that she would also be postponing the release of her new album, Alicia, and accompanying tour. Elton John, the Foo Fighters, Vanessa Carlton, and Alanis Morissette also canceled their tours.

Film and Media Events

John Phillips/Getty Images

The 73rd Cannes Film Festival has been “postponed,” according to Deadline. The Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed, as well, while SXSW has been canceled.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, originally set for May 2, in Cleveland has been pushed to November 7. The Academy of Country Music Awards, scheduled for April 5, will move to September 16. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards has been postponed, as have this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Met Gala, famously set for the first Monday in May, has also been postponed, along with the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which were set for June. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Dior, Gucci, and Chanel, among other huge names in fashion, have both decided to postpone their cruise and resort shows, which were set to be held in far-flung locations such as San Francisco, Dubai, and Beijing.

WWD notes that Bridal Fashion Week, set to take place from April 16-20, will be moved online, with the CFDA urging designers to show via digital lookbooks. Paris Men’s Fashion Week, set for June, is still up in the air as the Fédération de la Haute et de la Mode hasn’t decided against holding the event just yet.

Sports

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Earlier this month, many of the world’s sports leagues suspended their seasons, citing safety for players and fans. ESPN notes that the 2020 Summer Olympics, set to be held in Tokyo, have been postponed until next year. The NCAA called off both men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as part of a complete cancellation of its spring and winter championships. After two Utah Jazz players — Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert — tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, the NBA suspended its season “until further notice.”

The MLB was planning to open its season on March 26, but also suspended the season. Hockey followed suit and the NFL assured fans that it does not plan on pushing the start of its season this year, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will be resolved before the league needs to take drastic measures.

Soccer worldwide has also suspended play, ranging from the United States’ Major League Soccer (the league’s commissioner hopes that the season can resume on May 10) to Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A. Tournaments that had already begun have been postponed. Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021. Copa America has been postponed. UEFA has suspended the Champions League and Europa League and pushed back the finals for both major tournaments. The 2019-20 Women’s Champions League final has also been postponed. England’s Premier League gave a tentative return date of April 30.

The French Open has been postponed, as well.