a-chicken-nugget-pizza-is-now-a-thing-thanks-to-this-restaurant

A restaurant in the north of England has taken two fast food concepts and merged them into one delicious creation.

Pizza parlour Crazy Pedro has created a chicken nugget pizza and our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

The pizza, which is Crazy Pedro’s monthly special, has been dubbed the ‘Everyone Loves BJs’ pizza as a nod the restaurant’s collaborating partner – Manchester dive bar Bunny Jacksons.

The meaty creation features spicy chicken nuggets along with a ‘Hotter Than The Sun’ hot sauce – which uses Naga Viper chillies and Carolina Reaper (the world’s hottest chilli).

Throughout January, the pizza costs £10 during happy hour and is £2 a slice at all other times.

But this hybrid creation isn’t the only imaginative pizza on the menu.

Crazy Pedro also offers a mozzarella stick pizza, which features the hot chilli sauce.

Marketing manager Nick tells Metro.co.uk that the creamy dippers ‘act as “cooling” for the sauce, along with the ranch dressing.’

Naturally the pizzas have been a roaring success with foodies.

Nick says he thinks their popularity is down to the playful, junk food element.

He says: ‘They combine people’s guilty pleasures, such as chicken nuggets and mozzarella dippers, but then the fun part with the ridiculously hot sauce keeps it interesting.

‘People love chicken nuggets and mozzarella dippers, but they also love pizza, so why not have both? Which means you can have your cake (pizza) and eat it too.’

As for things to look forward to in the future?

Nick says: ‘We’ve got a couple of collaborations lined up and a vegan special coming shortly.’

There are currently three branches of Crazy Pedro, located on Bridge Street and in the Northern Quarter in Manchester, as well as on Parr Street in Liverpool.

Top marks for creativity.

