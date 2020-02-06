a-chase-along-the-kansas-city-chiefs’-parade-route-ends-with-suspects-in-custody

Another police car then struck the target car head-on, ensuring it couldn’t move forward.Numerous officers on foot, some with guns drawn, then surrounded the car.Two people were taken out of the car, police said.”Two suspects in custody. Resume celebrating!” KCPD tweeted around 8:20 a.m. CT.No one was injured, police said. Police are investigating the driver for possible impairment.The vehicle had broken through barricades to get onto the parade route, according to police.The 90-minute parade is to start at 11:30 a.m. CT. A rally is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT in front of Union Station.