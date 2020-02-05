a-caramel-aero-is-launching-in-the-uk-soon

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Nestle is launching a new caramel-flavoured version of its popular Aero bar.

Perfect for those of us with a sweet tooth, fans are over the moon about the arrival of the Aero Caramel, which lands in UK supermarkets in a matter of weeks.

The bar will be available as a 100g sharing bar, and features caramel-flavoured milk chocolate, made with responsibly-sourced cocoa.

Costing just £1 – which is the same price as a bar of original Aero chocolate – the Aero Caramel is being made at Nestle’s factory up in York

Major supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Co-Op and Morrisons are expected to stock it when it hits shelves soon.

Amy Kendall, assistant brand manager for Aero, said: “Aero is renowned for its unique combination of chocolate and bubbles that melt effortlessly in your mouth, giving you a little uplifting moment.

“The science and technology behind Aero made it unique from the start – but we continually look for new ways to innovate and delight fans.

“We believe that Aero Caramel is a delicious new addition to the Aero family, and we hope it will soon become another firm favourite.”

The bar is expected to arrive in UK supermarkets soon.