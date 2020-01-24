a-cambridge-restaurant-is-offering-a-free-bowl-of-ramen-to-‘a’-students

Students, rejoice! Your hard work last semester may finally pay off. And no, we don’t mean with good grades, proud parents, or a shiny new job offer. This is even better: free food.

One Ramen and Sushi in Cambridge is offering a free bowl of tonkotsu ramen to students who received one or more ‘A’ from fall classes. One Ramen and Sushi’s tonkotsu ramen features a rich pork broth and noodles, topped with chashu (braised pork belly), mushrooms, corn, bamboo shoots, fish cake, and egg. Bring a school ID and an official transcript to the restaurant before Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. to take advantage of the dine-in only deal.

Students can claim their free bowl (valued at $10.95) Monday through Friday from 11: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1759 Massachusetts Ave. near the Porter Square T station in Cambridge.