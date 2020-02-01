a-brief-history-of-hollywood-stars-battling-british-weather-at-the-baftas

The hottest luxury and A List news

Los Angelenos like to say you should dress for the weather you want, which could be the reason Hollywood stars often find the British weather a bit of a shock to the system when they venture to the BAFTAs each year in February.

While the bulk of awards season takes place in balmy LA temperatures, where bare shoulders and open-toed shoes are ideal, the timing of the BAFTA ceremony over in the UK can make the red carpet a gauntlet of rain, wind, and some pretty icy temperatures.

The BAFTAs are happening on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance (the Duke is President of BAFTA) and Graham Norton hosting.

Kristin Stewart appears cold during the 2010 awards (Getty Images)



In past years, superstars have paired their glittering gowns with umbrellas (clear of course, to show off their outfits) when it rained, and even snowed.

An emergency coat or wrap is generally a good option. When Kristen Stewart attended the awards in a mini dress in 2010 she braved the temperatures coat-free, but in 2013 Jennifer Lawrence ended up throwing an oversized black coat over her Dior gown – the wet look hairdo she had on the night also worked brilliantly in the rain.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a coat to brave the cold for the 2013 awards (Getty Images)



Back in 2002, the rain reacted to flame-retardant chemicals on the red carpet, making a strange foam cover the feet of BAFTA guests. At the time, pundits joked it was caused by years of sycophantic comments washing out of the floor.

Before this year’s ceremony, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite shots of celebrities looking a little put out by the weather – shout out to Jessica Chastain for smiling her way through it all.

Sunday’s forecast? A less than balmy 49F.