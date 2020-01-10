A Boston student has measles. What you should know.

A Northeastern student was diagnosed with measles on Wednesday, and Boston health officials are warning the public that the individual visited busy, public locations across the city while they were contagious, including Logan Airport.

The student, who lives in Boston, frequented locations — including dorms, dining halls, and classrooms — across Northeastern’s campus Jan. 3 through Jan. 6, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

Additional locations where exposures to the student could have occurred include:

Friday, Jan. 3, 8: 50 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m.

Logan International Airport Terminal E

Saturday, Jan. 4, 12: 45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wollaston Market at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Ave., Boston

Saturday, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. to 3: 30 p.m.

Blick Art Materials, 333 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tatte Bakery & Café at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Ave., Boston

Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. to 11: 15 p.m.

Wollaston Market at the Marino Center, 369 Huntington Ave., Boston

Sunday, Jan. 5, 11: 55 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m.

CVS, 231 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

Monday, Jan. 6, 7 a.m. to 9: 30 a.m.

Rebecca’s Café at Churchill Hall, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston

Monday, Jan. 6, 3: 30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

AT&T Store, 699 Boylston St., Boston

Monday, Jan. 6, 5: 30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

UNIQLO Newbury, 341 Newbury St., Boston

Monday, Jan. 6, 6 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m.

Brandy Melville, 351 Newbury St., Boston

Monday, Jan. 6, 6: 30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amelia’s Taqueria, 1076 Boylston St., Boston

“Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider,” the commission urged in a statement.

Measles, a highly contagious virus also known as rubeola, is spread through the air, typically through coughing and sneezing, and can remain in an environment for up to two hours after the infected person has left the area. Since it can be spread through the air and the virus lingers, exposure does not require direct contact with the infectious person, the health commission warned.

Symptoms of measles begin to show between 7 to 14 days after infection. Boston health officials said anyone exposed to the Northeastern student could become ill until Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Early symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Three to five days later, a skin rash typically occurs, starting with flat, red spots on the face.

The Northeastern student’s diagnosis is Boston’s second confirmed case of measles in the past three months. A Boston resident was diagnosed in October, but previously there hadn’t been a case among city residents since 2013.

“Measles is a dangerous disease and can cause serious complications, but it is preventable,” Jennifer Lo, the commission’s medical director, said in a statement. “The best way for everyone to protect themselves is to get vaccinated. If you don’t know your immunity status, call your healthcare provider.”

Over 90 percent of children in the United States receive a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boston health officials said they are working with Northeastern University to “protect the health and well-being of their faculty, staff and student body.” City officials are also working with the state Department of Public Health to contact anyone at high risk of exposure.