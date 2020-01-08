a-boston-athlete-was-an-answer-on-‘jeopardy!’s-greatest-of-all-time-tournament

It wouldn’t be a true “GOAT” tournament without mention of a Boston athlete.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” a tournament featuring legendary past winners, began Tuesday night, and the second question of the game referenced the ‘Miracle on Ice’ medal-round hockey game between the United States and Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

This question about a Boston-area athlete was asked in the first round of Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time tournament. —ABC

Mike Eruzione, a Winthrop native who played at Boston University, scored the go-ahead goal with exactly 10 minutes left in the game to put the U.S. up, 4-3, then helped the team hold on for the upset victory. The United States advanced to the gold medal game, defeating Finland for the win.

James Holzhauer, who earned his spot in the tournament alongside Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter after his 32-game run on the show last year, buzzed in and answered the question, worth $800 in the “Totally Rad ’80s” category. Holzhauer finished in second place after the first round of the tournament, which continues Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.