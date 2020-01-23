a-blunt-attack-and-david-de-dea’s-struggles:-how-manchester-united-have-regressed-under-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Manchester United’s problems run deep. Fundamental changes need to be made to the way the club is run. They keep getting major decisions all wrong, and it is difficult to argue with the fans who expressed anger with the board during the defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night that their former defender Rio Ferdinand called “embarrassing.”
Meanwhile there is a serious debate to be had as to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability to the position he holds. Adored by the fans and under-qualified for the role in equal measure, Solskjaer’s new manager ‘bounce’ is long forgotten, the surge that United experienced when he first took over now a distant memory.
Instead, United are one of the most inconsistent teams in England at a time when all but one of the top flight’s 20 teams are plagued by an infuriating inability to build on any positive result. With so many teams struggling, just four points separate fifth and 14th in the closest mid-table battle the Premier League has ever seen, leaving United somehow just one place outside the Champions League spots despite losing three of their last four matches. But the table isn’t fooling anyone, and certainly not Ferdinand.
Solskjaer is dividing opinion, as Jamie Carragher’s wonderful on-screen argument with Roy Keane showed last week. Some people think United’s malaise isn’t his fault and he deserves more time given the systemic failures of the club’s hierarchy. Others say he has enough chances.
Beyond the persistent lacklustre performances, there are some damning statistics that suggest Solskjaer has not done much to improve things at the club. After 13 months in the job, has he actually overseen a regression at Old Trafford?
“Give him time. Give the man time. I’d give Ole certainly another year.”
It’s getting a little heated! 🤣
Roy Keane and @Carra23 clash over Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…. pic.twitter.com/L8UGDW6o0x
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020
The football was dour at times under Jose Mourinho, but he did lead United to second place in 2017/18 – their only top three finish since Sir Alex Ferguson left – with an average of 1.79 goals scored per game. In Solskaer’s first half-season in 2018/19, United scored fewer goals than Mourinho’s best United team, and that figure has dropped again this season. They are averaging 1.50 goals per league game at the moment, which is almost as low as in Mourinho’s first season, when they played dreadful football and finished sixth.
However, in that first of Mourinho’s seasons, they were at least defensively sound – success he has failed to reproduce at Tottenham – with an average of just 0.76 goals conceded per game. That rate continued into his second season before the defence fell apart in his third campaign when he was sacked. United’s defensive record under Solskjaer is far better than in Mourinho’s final season, but still nowhere near as good as in the two previous seasons.
So, United’s attack has regressed from where it had been under Mourinho, while the defence is leakier. It doesn’t read well at all.
We can delve a little deeper with a look at United’s ‘expected goal’ (xG) tallies. They have scored 36 goals this season but have more than 40 xG. Meanwhile at the other end, they have conceded 29 but have allowed their opponents chances that ‘should’ have resulted in around 25 goals. These figures suggest they are underperforming at both ends: they are scoring less than they should be, and conceding more than they should.
You can look at this two ways. An optimist could say the signs are positive and United will eventually put more chances away as long as they keep creating them, while at the other end they have been unfortunate to concede from low-quality opportunities.
Another viewpoint, however, could be that Solskjaer has been unable to get his strikers firing, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez gone, confidence low and an overreliance on Marcus Rashford, who will now miss the next couple of months with a back injury, while in goal, David De Gea is nowhere near the player he once was.
In Mourinho’s most successful season at United, De Gea saved 80.2 per cent of the shots on target he faced and United conceded just 28 goals from chances worth 41.2 xG. De Gea played a key role in United’s hugely impressive defensive record.
This season, he is saving just 67.8 per cent of the shots on target that come his way. He is being exposed far too often and his confidence has taken a battering. There are huge improvements to be made in defence that can help to get the best of their world class goalkeeper.
United were a long way behind the champions under Mourinho: 24 points at the end of his first season, to be precise, and while their closest rivals in Liverpool and Manchester City have continued to improve, United have fallen away. When Mourinho left, they were 19 points behind the league leaders. They finished last season 32 points off City and now trail Liverpool by 30. It is a sorry state of affairs.
Solskjaer may yet prove the man to eventually turn things around at Old Trafford: there is a plan of action in place and an admirable focus on youth. The question is how much longer can United really afford to wait for things to get better.