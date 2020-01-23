a-blunt-attack-and-david-de-dea’s-struggles:-how-manchester-united-have-regressed-under-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Manchester United’s problems run deep. Fundamental changes need to be made to the way the club is run. They keep getting major decisions all wrong, and it is difficult to argue with the fans who expressed anger with the board during the defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night that their former defender Rio Ferdinand called “embarrassing.”

Meanwhile there is a serious debate to be had as to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability to the position he holds. Adored by the fans and under-qualified for the role in equal measure, Solskjaer’s new manager ‘bounce’ is long forgotten, the surge that United experienced when he first took over now a distant memory.

Instead, United are one of the most inconsistent teams in England at a time when all but one of the top flight’s 20 teams are plagued by an infuriating inability to build on any positive result. With so many teams struggling, just four points separate fifth and 14th in the closest mid-table battle the Premier League has ever seen, leaving United somehow just one place outside the Champions League spots despite losing three of their last four matches. But the table isn’t fooling anyone, and certainly not Ferdinand.

Solskjaer is dividing opinion, as Jamie Carragher’s wonderful on-screen argument with Roy Keane showed last week. Some people think United’s malaise isn’t his fault and he deserves more time given the systemic failures of the club’s hierarchy. Others say he has enough chances.