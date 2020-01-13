‘A blessing came my way’: EXO’s Chen confirms he is getting married to ‘pregnant’ fiancée

EXO star Chen has announced he is getting married – and his fiancée is reportedly pregnant.

The 27-year-old confirmed the happy news with a handwritten letter after SM Entertainment told fans that Chen had met a ‘non-celebrity’ that he had fallen in love with.

The agency’s statement read: ‘Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance.

‘To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding.

‘Chen will continue to work hard as an artist.

‘We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration.’

And the Love Shot singer shared an adorable letter in which he told fans that he found a ‘blessing’ in the girl he wants to ‘spend the rest of my life with’.

Awww!

Chen, real name Kim Jong-dae, said: ‘Hello, this is Chen. I am writing this because I have something to tell our fans. I don’t know how to start this, and I’m very nervous. Although these words are not enough, I’m writing this letter because I want to honestly tell our fans, who gave us so much love, first.

‘I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news.

‘Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength.

‘I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage.

‘I’m really thankful for my members for genuinely congratulating me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans for sending me so much undeserving love.

‘I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me. Thank you always.’

Meanwhile, a source from SM Entertainment told Soompi that Chen is set to be a father, saying: ‘It is true that Chen’s bride-to-be is pregnant.’

No further details have been revealed.

Chen debuted with EXO in 2012, and made his solo debut last April with the album April, and a Flower and the song Beautiful Goodbye.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Zoe Kravitz teases ‘very physical’ training for Catwoman role that’s left her ‘limping’

MORE: Rebekah Vardy ‘can’t wait to see the back of 2019’ as she introduces new baby Olivia to the world





