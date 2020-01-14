a-billionaire-is-taking-applications-for-a-life-partner;-the-winner-gets-to-go-to-space

A Japanese billionaire and fashion entrepreneur has somehow managed to manufacture a dating competition that is even wackier than the reality-show buffet we’ve got.

If his pitch were “The Bachelor,” Yusaku Maezawa would be thrilling producers as the heartbroken but successful leading gent, desperate for love after a recent breakup. If this were “90-Day fiancé,” the timeline would be compressed to 60 days. And if it were “Love Island,” the contestants would swap out their Spanish villa for a ticket to space.

Introducing “Full Moon Lovers,” a “serious matchmaking documentary” that will follow Maezawa as he searches the universe for his soul mate – by offering her a trip to the moon. Maezawa will be the first private person to take a ride aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX, set for 2023, and he’s looking for a lucky lady to go with him.

Hurry to submit your application, though, because they’re due to the billionaire by Friday. Known for founding Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Maezawa is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes. The requirements to date the 44-year-old are straightforward:

-You can be as young as 20.

-You must be single.

-You must be “always positive” with a “bright personality.”

-Enjoying life “to the fullest” is a must.

-And, critically, you should “be someone who wishes for world peace.”

Also fundamental to the deal is your desire to go to space – and endure the training that accompanies such an otherworldly mission.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa wrote in an plea on the documentary website. “While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now. When I got the offer to go on this program, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer. The more I thought about it, however, I started to think a chance like this might not come around again.”

This is not the first eccentric stunt Maezawa has pulled. In early January, he announced that he would give away about $9 million in a lottery to his followers as part of a social experiment tracking whether money makes them happier.

In 2018, Maezawa announced he purchased not just one, but all of the seats aboard SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket, which is tentatively set to blast off for a week-long trip to the moon in 2023. The amount of money he paid for the lucrative experience was not disclosed, but Musk has said it was “a lot.”

Even then, Maezawa said he did not want to make the trip alone, which is why he chose to buy all the seats for six to eight artists as part of a project he called “Dear Moon.” An art collector, Maezawa said he wanted to launch filmmakers, painters, architects and sculptors into space with him on the condition that they create interstellar-inspired works upon their return to Earth.”

I did not want to have such a fantastic experience by myself, that would be a little lonely,” he said. “I don’t like being alone. I want to share these experiences and things with as many people as possible.” Now he has taken the party to another level.

Those vying to be his leading lady should apply by 10 a.m. Japan time on Jan. 17. Selection begins at the end of the month, and the matchmaking dates will begin by mid-February. “Special dates” to get to know Maezawa will take place mid-March, and a winner will be announced by the end of the month.

In his online plea, Maezawa made clear that he is not looking for a one-orbit stand.

“I want to find a ‘life partner,’ ” he wrote. “With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from space.”