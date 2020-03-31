a-beloved-‘law-and-order:-svu’-character-will-star-in-a-new-dick-wolf-show

Elliot Stabler won’t be leaving your television anytime soon. That was already the case because Law and Order: Special Victims Unit can basically be found on cable if you sneeze while holding a remote, but now the beloved Law and Order character appears he’ll get a new NBC drama of his own.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Christopher Meloni will reprise his Stabler character and star in a new drama based in New York:

The new series, which could be branded as part of the Law & Order franchise, is executive produced by Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. I hear former Chicago P.D showrunner Matt Olmstead is being eyed as writer-showrunner.

Like Law & Order: SVU, headlined by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the new drama is set in New York, allowing for potential seamless crossovers with SVU, set at another NYPD unit, and for Benson-Stabler reunions.

Meloni had placed Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons, but he “retired” from the police force when he was written off the show in 2012. Hargitay’s Benson continued on to anchor the show in the years since, and it’s unclear if the two will reunite in some way in the new series.

[via Deadline]