a-beautiful-day-in-the-neighbourhood-review:-puppeteer-hanks-is-a-tingling-pleasure-to-watch

Retro kids’ TV is full of great men who deserve the big-screen treatment. And if there’s any justice, Joaquin Phoenix will one day play Yoffy, the zonked-out host of Fingerbobs.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy Tom Hanks’s turn as Fred Rogers, the musician and puppeteer whose shyly ecstatic grin (and tolerant ethos) lit up the ground-breaking US show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (1968-2001).

At the start of every episode, Rogers would sing and swap a stiff jacket and brogues for a cosy cardigan and tennis shoes, a ritual that Hanks (rightly Oscar nominated for his performance) has now made his own. Watching “Mr Rogers” discard formality is as thrilling as watching a rocket blast into space.

The script (from the writers behind Transparent) is inspired by the real-life interview Rogers gave to Esquire journalist Tom Junod in 1998. Junod, here renamed Lloyd Vogel (Welsh actor Matthew Rhys; fabulous), is cynical and smart and thinks Rogers is too good to be true (he’s the kind of journalist you wish had been sent to interview Jimmy Savile).

But will Vogel find dirt on Rogers? Or, as the two men get to know each other, might Vogel be the one forced to come clean?

Director Marielle Heller obviously adores the home-spun aesthetic of low-budget TV (she uses the show’s real-life sets). We’re introduced to Vogel as if he was a character on the Mister Rogers show. Meanwhile, live-action landscapes are routinely replaced by papier-maché ones and, in one dream/hallucination sequence, Vogel becomes the same size as a puppet called Daniel Striped Tiger.

It’s gloriously trippy stuff and, even in more conventional sequences, Heller aims to disorientate us. The director (who tapped into the neurotic emotional rhythms of a literary forger in Can You Ever Forgive Me?) gives us a glimpse of Rogers’s contorted face, as he adopts his Daniel persona. Shot from above, and half-hidden, Rogers looks genuinely sad, somewhat barmy and, above all, furtive.

Meanwhile, his way of secreting silence into his chats with Vogel induces tingles. In these moments of hush, Rogers seems like a benign alien, keen to probe and absorb Vogel’s very essence.

That Rogers gradually wins Vogel over might sound sappy. Yet by emphasising the oddness of Rogers (and even his wife, Joanne, delicately played by Maryann Plunkett), Heller and her team manage to leapfrog any slush.

Casting Rogers as a fairy godfather doesn’t quite work (scenes in which he wafts into Vogel’s private life are hard to swallow). Still, I came out buzzing. What a difference a day makes, when it’s a day as beautiful as this.