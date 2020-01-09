a-22-year-old-everett-man-was-arrested-during-the-celtics-spurs-game

A 22-year-old Everett man was arrested during Wednesday night’s Celtics-Spurs game and is being charged with disturbing a public assembly, according to the Boston Police Department.

Justin Arnold was escorted out of the arena and transported to a local police station after throwing a 20-ounce can of Truly Hard Seltzer onto the court from his seat in Section 303 of TD Garden. The can exploded in front of San Antonio’s bench and necessitated a cleanup crew.

Arnold’s actions came in the third quarter after Celtics point guard Kemba Walker had been ejected. While arguing a non-call, Walker was quickly hit with two technical fouls for using profanity toward an official.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game he apologized to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for the fan’s behavior.

“I told Pop after the game I’m really sorry that they had to experience that,” Stevens said. “I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

Added forward Gordon Hayward: “Certainly no matter what happens on the court, we can’t have anybody throwing stuff from the fans. It’s not what it should be. Definitely don’t appreciate that.”

BPD said Arnold was identified via video surveillance and witness reports.