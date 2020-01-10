A 2-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive. Now her mother is being charged.

Arianna MacNeill Boston.com Staff
12: 18 PM
A 2-year-old Whitman girl died on New Year’s Eve, and now her mother is being charged in connection with her death, authorities said.
Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arrested Thursday in Dorchester, and is being charged with reckless endangerment of a child. She’s set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.
It was just after midnight on Dec. 28 that authorities were called to 863 Washington St, #3, for a report of a toddler who wasn’t responsive, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.
The child, identified as Lyric Farrell, was brought to Brockton Hospital, and then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, the release said. She was later taken off life support around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. An autopsy was performed, and the state’s Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death. The investigation is continuing.
State Police Arrest Mother In Connection With Death Of Whitman Toddler pic.twitter.com/XYVSmiyWYB
— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 9, 2020
Mother Of Toddler Who Died In Whitman Charged With Child Endangerment https://t.co/lBVaOeXGis pic.twitter.com/5Q7PoKDeQw
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) January 9, 2020
Close
Boston.com Today
Sign up for Boston.com Today to get the headlines delivered to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!