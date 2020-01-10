A 2-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive. Now her mother is being charged.

A 2-year-old Whitman girl died on New Year’s Eve, and now her mother is being charged in connection with her death, authorities said.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arrested Thursday in Dorchester, and is being charged with reckless endangerment of a child. She’s set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

It was just after midnight on Dec. 28 that authorities were called to 863 Washington St, #3, for a report of a toddler who wasn’t responsive, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.

The child, identified as Lyric Farrell, was brought to Brockton Hospital, and then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, the release said. She was later taken off life support around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. An autopsy was performed, and the state’s Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death. The investigation is continuing.

State Police Arrest Mother In Connection With Death Of Whitman Toddler pic.twitter.com/XYVSmiyWYB — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 9, 2020