A £1m project launched into early signs of dementia in football amid concerns women are at greater risk

A £1 million project has been launched to detect and compare early signs of dementia in former professional and amateur footballers amid concern that women could be at an even greater risk.

Led by Dr Michael Grey at the University of East Anglia, the study follows the publication last October of landmark research by the University of Glasgow which showed that former professional male players were five times more likely to die of Alzheimer’s disease.

Women have been significantly under-represented in studies and the Glasgow Brain Injury Research Group has announced a partnership with Pink Concussions to study the affects of brain injury in women. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the prevalence of dementia among women footballers compared to the general population was a slightly bigger issue for women than for men,” Grey said.

Women are estimated to outnumber men with dementia globally by two to one and there has long been concern that they are more susceptible to concussion. Grey, who is advocating immediate limits on heading in training among adults and a ban on heading for the youngest children, will use cognitive tests to trace the progress of former footballers, both professional and amateur, over the age of 50 and make comparisons with the wider population. This will include a new spacial navigation test.

Former Norwich City players Iwan Roberts and Jeremy Goss have already agreed to take part in the tests, which can be completed at home. The hope is that the ease of taking part will allow researchers to collect large sample sizes and make meaningful comparisons.