a-13-year-old-boy-allegedly-stabbed-a-fellow-student-at-rockport-middle-school,-authorities-say

A 13-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a fellow student just before classes began at Rockport Middle School Monday morning, authorities say.

Rockport police responded to a reported stabbing at the Jerdens Lane school around 7: 30 a.m., where they found a girl suffering from a stab wound, the department said in a statement.

The school resource officer was in the building at the time and immediately responded to the scene as well, police said.

The school was placed into lock-down mode as officers searched for the suspect, who reportedly fled after the incident, according to authorities. The boy, a Rockport resident who was not identified, was ultimately found outside the school and taken into custody, police said.

According to officials, he will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court and face “numerous charges,” which were not specified later Monday morning.

The victim was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Rockport Police are outside the middle school after a non-fatal stabbing. We’ve seen several parents coming to pick up their kids. #wbz #Rockport pic.twitter.com/4TlD2tadl8 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) January 6, 2020

“Once the suspect was placed in custody, police and the superintendent of schools determined that it was safe to lift the lock-down and allow the school day to continue,” officials said. “The lock-down was lifted at 9 a.m.”

Authorities said the middle school will see an increased police presence throughout Monday, but added that there is “no danger to the school community.”

In a letter to families, school Superintendent Robert Liebow said parents and guardians “have the right to dismiss their students if they feel the need,” police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.