A 12-Years-Old Girl is Left with Deformed Lips after She Attempted to Copy Kylie Jenner’s Challenge with a Shot Glass.

Kylie Jenner’s shot glass challenge has left a 12-year old with inflated lips for two days. This was recorded by her mother, Danni Greenland herself, showing how extremely inflated the pout was.

The 12-year-old was fascinated by pouts and tried to recreate Kylie Jenner’s challenge with a shot glass. But she was left with huge swollen lips for the next two days. The condition was so severe that her lips were inflated four times their normal size. She could not even talk due to her massive bottom lip.

The girl’s mother, Danni, 30, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, filmed what her daughter was trying to do with her lips to make a pout. She was taking the shot glass challenge. Her lips looked like “lip fillers gone very wrong,” was her mother’s comment. The footage shows Lily putting her lips inside a small shot glass for around a minute and sucking out the air.

And soon after her mumbling is heard, “it hurts” with tears rising in her eyes.

And when the girl finally pulls her lips out of the shot glass, her new look leaves her mother burst into laughter. Next. What is shown in the footage is that Lily is covering her mouth with her hand as she runs to take a look in the mirror. Lily has become a laughing stock in school for taking the painful challenge, but she seems to be very happy with her oversized pout.

Her mother told her that she didn’t realize what her daughter was going to do or what was going to happen. She started recording because her daughter’s lips looked funny in the shot glass.. She also added that her daughter had been inspired by silly videos. She was just acting like a teenage girl, it worked, but not in the way it wanted to be, she concluded.