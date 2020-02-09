9th-feb:-status-update-(2018),-1hr-46m-[12]-(5.9/10)

Date Added: 9th February 2020

Description:A teen has trouble fitting into his new high school until a magical app on his phone makes every status he posts come true.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 46m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Scott Speer

Cast: Ross Lynch, Olivia Holt, Courtney Eaton, Harvey Guillen, Josh Ostrovsky, Gregg Sulkin, Brec Bassinger, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins

This title is available on Netflix UK