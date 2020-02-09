9th Feb: Status Update (2018), 1hr 46m [12] (5.9/10)
Date Added: 9th February 2020
Description:A teen has trouble fitting into his new high school until a magical app on his phone makes every status he posts come true.
Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 46m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Scott Speer
Cast: Ross Lynch, Olivia Holt, Courtney Eaton, Harvey Guillen, Josh Ostrovsky, Gregg Sulkin, Brec Bassinger, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins
