9th Feb: Status Update (2018), 1hr 46m [12] (5.9/10)

Date Added: 9th February 2020
Description:A teen has trouble fitting into his new high school until a magical app on his phone makes every status he posts come true.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 46m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Scott Speer

Cast: Ross Lynch, Olivia Holt, Courtney Eaton, Harvey Guillen, Josh Ostrovsky, Gregg Sulkin, Brec Bassinger, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins

