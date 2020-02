9th-feb:-polaroid-(2019),-1hr-28m-[pg-13]-(5.55/10)

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 9th February 2020

Description:

A teen’s discovery of a vintage Polaroid camera develops into a darker tale when she finds that whoever takes their photo with it dies soon afterward.

Certificate: PG-13

For violence/terror, thematic elements, brief strong language, some teen drinking and drug material

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 28m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Lars Klevberg

Cast: Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Samantha Logan, Javier Botet, Katie Stevens, Madelaine Petsch, Priscilla Quintana, Davi Santos, Keenan Tracey

