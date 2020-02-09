9th-feb:-polaroid-(2019),-1hr-28m-[15]-(5.55/10)

9th Feb: Polaroid (2019), 1hr 28m [15] (5.55/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 9th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Polaroid’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:A teen’s discovery of a vintage Polaroid camera develops into a darker tale when she finds that whoever takes their photo with it dies soon afterward.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 28m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Lars Klevberg

Cast: Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Samantha Logan, Javier Botet, Katie Stevens, Madelaine Petsch, Priscilla Quintana, Davi Santos, Keenan Tracey

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

01- “chapter-one:-the-vanishing-of-will-byers”-(stranger-things-s1e1)

01  “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Stranger Things S1E1)

John koli
watch:-dad-hires-jason-voorhees-to-pick-his-son-up-from-school

Watch: Dad Hires Jason Voorhees To Pick His Son Up From School

mariya smith
1st-feb:-miraculous:-tales-of-ladybug-&-cat-noir-(2019),-5-seasons-[tv-y7]-–-new-episodes-(6.9/10)

1st Feb: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (2019), 5 Seasons [TV-Y7] – New Episodes (6.9/10)

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *