9th Feb: Polaroid (2019), 1hr 28m [15] (5.55/10)
Date Added: 9th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Polaroid’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:A teen’s discovery of a vintage Polaroid camera develops into a darker tale when she finds that whoever takes their photo with it dies soon afterward.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 28m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Lars Klevberg
Cast: Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Samantha Logan, Javier Botet, Katie Stevens, Madelaine Petsch, Priscilla Quintana, Davi Santos, Keenan Tracey
RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK