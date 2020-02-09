9th-feb:-peter-rabbit-(2018),-1hr-34m-[pg]-(6.25/10)

9th Feb: Peter Rabbit (2018), 1hr 34m [PG] (6.25/10)

Date Added: 9th February 2020
Description:In this mix of live action and CGI, rascally Peter Rabbit faces a tough new foe in his ongoing battle for the veggies in Mr. McGregor’s garden.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 34m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Italian, PolishSubtitles: English, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Vauxhall Jermaine, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Sia, Colin Moody

This title is available on Netflix UK

