9th Feb: Kursk: The Last Mission (2018), 1hr 57m [12] (6/10)
Date Added: 9th February 2020
Description:For the crew trapped aboard a sunken Russian submarine the deadliest threat is the bureaucracy on land. Based on a true story.
Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 57m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Thomas Vinterberg
Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Peter Simonischek, August Diehl, Max von Sydow, Bjarne Henriksen, Magnus Millang, Artemiy Spiridonov
This title is available on Netflix UK