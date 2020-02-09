9th-feb:-kursk:-the-last-mission-(2018),-1hr-57m-[12]-(6/10)

9th Feb: Kursk: The Last Mission (2018), 1hr 57m [12] (6/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 9th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Kursk: The Last Mission’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:For the crew trapped aboard a sunken Russian submarine the deadliest threat is the bureaucracy on land. Based on a true story.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Peter Simonischek, August Diehl, Max von Sydow, Bjarne Henriksen, Magnus Millang, Artemiy Spiridonov

Not yet ratedLISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

16-“chapter-eight:-the-mind-flayer”-(stranger-things-s2e8)

16 “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” (Stranger Things S2E8)

John koli
marvel-reportedly-tweaking-fantastic-four’s-origin-for-the-mcu

Marvel Reportedly Tweaking Fantastic Four’s Origin For The MCU

mariya smith
marvel-followers-freaking-out-over-fresh-captain-the-united-states-and-bucky-promo

Marvel Followers Freaking Out Over Fresh Captain The United States And Bucky Promo

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *