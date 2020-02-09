9th-feb:-kursk:-the-last-mission-(2018),-1hr-57m-[12]-(6/10)

Date Added: 9th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Kursk: The Last Mission’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:For the crew trapped aboard a sunken Russian submarine the deadliest threat is the bureaucracy on land. Based on a true story.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Peter Simonischek, August Diehl, Max von Sydow, Bjarne Henriksen, Magnus Millang, Artemiy Spiridonov

Not yet ratedLISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK