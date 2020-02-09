9th-feb:-fronteras-(2018),-1hr-45m-[tv-ma]-(5.15/10)

9th Feb: Fronteras (2018), 1hr 45m [TV-MA] (5.15/10)

Date Added: 9th February 2020

When a new, deadly narcotic sweeps the American Southwest, a Border Patrol agent must contend with a task force that challenges his duties and morals.

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 45m

Audio: English [Original]

Director: Andrew Dean

Cast: Steve Oropeza, Steven Sean Garland, Wade Everett, Randy Green, Cortez Chappell, Tori Osborn, Larry Coulter, Cris Acosta

