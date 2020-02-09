9th Feb: Better Call Saul (2018), 4 Seasons [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.35/10)
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 1st February 2016
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Better Call Saul’ on Amazon (paid link)
History:
02/01/2016: 1 Season (2015)
03/27/2017: 2 Seasons (2016)
03/26/2018: 3 Seasons (2017)
02/09/2020: 4 Seasons (2018)
Watch Season 4 now
Description:
This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.
Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only
Year: 2018
Duration: 4 Seasons
Available Seasons: Season 1 (10 Ep), Season 2 (10 Ep), Season 3 (10 Ep)
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish
Subtitles: English, Spanish
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Kerry Condon, Brandon K. Hampton, Mark Margolis, Jeremiah Bitsui, Rainer Bock
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix