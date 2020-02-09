9th Feb: Better Call Saul (2018), 4 Seasons [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.35/10)

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 1st February 2016

History:

02/01/2016: 1 Season (2015)

03/27/2017: 2 Seasons (2016)

03/26/2018: 3 Seasons (2017)

02/09/2020: 4 Seasons (2018)

Description:

This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2018

Duration: 4 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (10 Ep), Season 2 (10 Ep), Season 3 (10 Ep)

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Kerry Condon, Brandon K. Hampton, Mark Margolis, Jeremiah Bitsui, Rainer Bock

