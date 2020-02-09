9th-feb:-better-call-saul-(2018),-4-seasons-[tv-ma]-–-new-episodes-(7.35/10)

9th Feb: Better Call Saul (2018), 4 Seasons [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.35/10)

Date Added: 1st February 2016

History:

   02/01/2016: 1 Season (2015)

   03/27/2017: 2 Seasons (2016)

   03/26/2018: 3 Seasons (2017)

   02/09/2020: 4 Seasons (2018)

Watch Season 4 now

Description:

This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2018

Duration: 4 Seasons

Available Seasons: Season 1 (10 Ep), Season 2 (10 Ep), Season 3 (10 Ep)

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Kerry Condon, Brandon K. Hampton, Mark Margolis, Jeremiah Bitsui, Rainer Bock

