94-arrested-for-citizenship-protest-violence-in-delhi-last-month:-officer

New Delhi:

As many as 94 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police since protests broke out against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital last month. A senior government official told NDTV that the arrests were made after violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Seemapuri, Jama Masjid and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“So far, 94 people were arrested by police for indulging in violence in different parts of Delhi in last one month during protests against CAA,” the officer said.

The CAA says non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Muslim-dominated neighbours Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can become Indian citizens easily if they entered the country before 2015. It is the first law to make religion a criterion for citizenship. Critics fear the citizenship law, along with the NRC, will be used to target Muslims.

Nationwide protests had broken out against the law. Several people had been killed in the ensuing violence in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Protests against the Act have been going on in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and apprised him of the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.

The BJP-led central government had blamed the opposition for the violence protests, saying they had misled the people of the country.